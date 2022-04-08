Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Brundage to expand employee housing with former school purchase (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 8, 2022 0

Brundage Mountain Resort has announced it is continuing to expand its employee housing with the purchase of a landmark building in the heart of New Meadows. The 10,000-square-foot stucco building, which sits at 520 Virginia St. (Highway 55), has a long history in Meadows Valley as both a school facility and more recently, a church. Brundage ...

