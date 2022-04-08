Wick joins Idaho Trust Bank

Jonathan J. Wick has been hired at Idaho Trust Bank as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Wick brings to the table more than 30 years of experience serving as a community bank CFO. He holds a degree in public accounting from St. Cloud University, passed the Minnesota state Certified Personal Accountant’s exam and has served as treasurer at the Desert Healthcare Foundation. Having helmed large-scale technology projects and implementation of new systems and services, Wick’s expansive experience in using technology to streamline and improve communication makes him a great addition to the Idaho Trust Bank team. Thomas Prohaska, president and CEO of Idaho Trust Bank, acknowledged that several community banks have seen growth and success under Wick’s leadership as CFO, and he is confident Wick’s success will continue with Idaho Trust Bank, saying Wick is going to be an integral part of the bank’s continued growth. As CFO Wick will serve as the lead financial executive overseeing and representing the bank’s accounting department and all financial and accounting operations of the bank.