2 promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank has announced two promotions at its Boise branches.

Anastasia Cirricione has been promoted to assistant vice president retail branch manager of the Boise Cole and Emerald branch. She has held many positions during her 16 years in the banking industry. Cirricione has been a teller, financial service representative, senior financial service representative, senior personal banking specialist and branch manager. She specializes in financial institution management, including recruiting, onboarding and developing employees as well as generating custom lending opportunities for clients to meet their individual needs. Cirricione is also a member of the Boise Chamber of Commerce, Boise Young Professionals, Volunteers with the Ronald McDonald House and the Idaho Humane Society.

David Roberts has been promoted to branch manager at the Boise Parkcenter D.L. Evans Bank branch. With almost two decades of banking experience, Roberts has been a district and regional manager; a personal banker for US Bank; an operations manager at Key Bank; a senior consumer banker at Wells Fargo and a small business banking advisor. He specializes in financial institution management, including recruiting, business development, onboarding and developing employees, as well as generating custom lending opportunities for clients to meet their individual needs. Roberts is actively an ambassador for the Boise Metro Chamber, a volunteer at the Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation, Weiser Historical Society, Festival of Trees, Saint Alphonsus Foundation, March of Dimes, Meridian Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and Grotto Group Master Class.