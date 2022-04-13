Biz ‘Bite:’ ITC’s Capital Connect Conference to be held Apr. 26 

The Idaho Technology Council has announced its annual Capital Connect Conference will take place on April 26 at Boise State University’s Simplot Ballroom. This year’s conference theme, “Invested Idaho,” will highlight the investments being made and those who are investing in Idaho’s future, the announcement stated. Conference speakers represent Idaho’s most successful companies and prominent investors and, this year, include:

Paris Cole, former CEO of Truckstop.com

Brian Denker and Dillon Woods, founders of Tackle.io

Mike Self and Andy Scoggin, partners at StageDotO

Following these speakers, some of Idaho’s most innovative companies will deliver speed presentations and the annual Idaho Deal Flow Report will be shared, the announcement stated. This report breaks down capital flow across the Gem State and includes mergers and acquisitions, private placement and public market transactions.

The 2022 Capital Connect Conference is made possible through presenting sponsors Alturas and Wilson Sonsini; network sponsor BR Wealth Management; and select sponsors Boise State University, Deloitte, ICCU, KeyBank, KILN, St. Luke’s and TechCU. Registration is available online at idahotechcouncil.eventbrite.com.