By: IBR Staff April 13, 2022 0

Bombastic Brewing, stationed in Hayden, has expanded its distribution deals in Idaho, Washington and Utah; and is now focusing on adding Oregon and Montana to the list.  The craft brewery was founded in 2016, eventually gaining reputation for its adventuresome and nontraditional craft brews. The signature brew is Murder, a wordplay on the grouping of crows ...

