Darby joins Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors

Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors has welcomed Pamela Darby as its relocation director. Darby brings an extensive background encompassing all segments of relocation to Amherst Madison Real Estate Advisors, and she is experienced and knowledgeable in counseling transferees through all aspects of their move. Utilizing an established network of top producing agents nationwide, she is able to effectively and efficiently assist client companies and their transferees with their real estate needs while providing the best possible service in both the origin and destination cities. Darby is a member of Worldwide Employee Relocation Counsel, where she earned the prestigious Certified Relocation Professional and Global Mobility Specialist designations. She is also a member of the Relocation Directors Council, where she earned her Senior Global Destination Services and serves on the board of directors. She also is a proud member of the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, where she earned her RELO Certified Coordinator, World Referral Specialist and her Global Referral Professional designations. Darby has been an active mentor for LeadingRE for many years.