Martinez joins CSHQA

CSHQA has announced Robert Martinez has joined the firm as a lead senior mechanical engineer. Martinez brings almost 30 years of professional experience to the firm, including a strong background in business development and desire to mentor and share his experience with others. He is responsible for mechanical/HVAC systems design and conceptualization including building automation and control systems design and sequences of operation. Key projects in California prior to joining CSHQA include the Alexandria Real Estate Headquarters, Pasadena; Gilead Sciences, La Verne; Wilshire Grand Center and the Baxter Bioscience Building 8 (Takeda), both in Los Angeles and the Kaiser Data Center, Corona. He is currently working on various commercial and retail projects. Martinez is a Licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in the states of Idaho and California and a LEED Accredited Professional (LEED AP). He earned his Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and a certificate/Master of Business Administration in accounting for managers from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He earned his certificate in HVAC systems — basic system design from Carrier Corporation in Syracuse, New York.