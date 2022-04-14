Giles promoted at D.L. Evans Bank

D.L. Evans Bank has announced the promotion of Morgan Giles to commercial loan officer for the Rigby branch. Giles assumes the role with five years of previous financial experience, and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over a year; he was previously a management and commercial lending intern. In his new position, he will assess and interview commercial loan applicants, evaluate their financial status and create customized loan packages and payment plans. Giles has a Master’s in Business Administration with emphasis in finance from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He also acquired his bachelor’s degree in business finance from Brigham Young University of Idaho. He is a member of the Rigby Rotary Club and is actively engaged in church service activities and projects, many of which include working with and mentoring youth.