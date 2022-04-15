A note from the editor April 15

As the saying goes, “that’s a wrap.”

The state’s 2022 Legislative Session recently adjourned, and in the conclusion, dozens of bills were passed that could impact Idaho businesses and industries. Reporter Catie Clark shares regulatory, financial and other effects companies may want to be aware of.

What’s is not wrapped up: ongoing challenges from inflation, climbing interest rates, insufficient workforce numbers and aggressively competitive wages. Experts share current trends and insights in several submitted pieces and in our Breakfast Series: Workforce & Wages coverage recap in this week’s edition. Want to participate in the ongoing discussion? Let’s talk.

Teaser: our June 9 Breakfast Series discussion will be around food innovation. We at Idaho Business Review are already looking forward to it.

Our focus sections this week feature articles covering finance — from interest rates to Bitcoin banking — and technology & innovation, including news of advancements in health care robotics and 3D printing. Freelance writer Sharon Fisher covers Bitcoin banking at a statewide credit union and a 3D printing organization expanding in Nampa. Freelance writer Ken Levy shares the news of a northern Idaho hospital using new robotic technology for knee replacement surgery.

Teaser: our focus sections next edition, April 29, feature workforce and health care.

Rounding out our news coverage, Catie also reports on a pending lawsuit regarding US-95 and Ada County’s in-progress zoning rewrite. Our Biz ‘Bites’ touch on topics of interest such as growth, business expansion, retail, upcoming events, business resources, a merger and development. Have a Biz ‘Bite’ to share? Email [email protected]

Speaking of development, there’s something extra in this week’s edition: our quarterly publication Square Feet is included. This edition includes coverage of the interest in industrial spaces, current projects throughout the state and some buildings that once had industrial uses but now are something new. There is also advice on what to consider when planning, purchasing or leasing an industrial building.

Teaser: our next edition of Square Feet will look at health care developments.

Well, that’s a wrap of this letter. Thank you always for reading!

— Alx Stevens is the managing editor for the Idaho Business Review. Contact her at [email protected]