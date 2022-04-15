Olson joins Perkins Coie

Stephanie Olson has joined Perkins Coie in Boise as a litigation associate in the firm’s business litigation practice group and assists on commercial disputes for large and small companies alike. Olson has experience leading large teams of experienced litigators to successful outcomes on high-stakes litigation with national impacts involving national security, international trade, constitutional law and administrative law issues. In litigating constitutional, regulatory and commercial disputes before state and federal trial and appellate courts, Olson has argued motions and briefs, and conducted depositions that formed the basis of successful summary judgment motions and settlements. She also has experience successfully defending organizational representatives in depositions, and managing and coordinating e-discovery protocols, review and production for massive document productions. Olson is passionate about finding the most innovative and efficient paths forward to ensure her clients’ success throughout every stage of litigation. Prior to rejoining Perkins Coie, she most recently clerked for the Honorable Lawrence VanDyke of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. She also previously served as the acting deputy general counsel for litigation at the U.S. Department of Commerce, where she led the department’s litigation efforts across its various bureaus in matters ranging from international trade to national security and issue of administrative law.