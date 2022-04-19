Roundup April 19

Alchemist Beverages LLC leased 3,864 square feet of industrial space at 5220 N. Sawyer St. in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Michael Bergmann of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

BRBC Properties LLC purchased 116 S. 18th Ave. in Nampa. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial represented the buyer. Jamie Cafferty with Danny M. Cafferty Realty Inc. represented the seller.

Breeze Boise 4 LLC leased 3,450 square feet of retail space in the District 208 Shopping Center, 1355 Caldwell Blvd. in Nampa. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Fast Alterations & Tailoring leased 1,000 square feet of retail space at 10658 W. Overland Road in Boise. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Idaho All-Star Cheer LLC leased 6,000 square feet of mixed-use space at 240 Eastland Drive, Unit 1B in Twin Falls. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Intrinsic Holdings Corp leased 1,200 square feet of office space at 333 W. Cedar St., Suite #3 in Pocatello. Mike Zebe, Don Zebe and Jared Zebe of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

IPA Properties LLC purchased space at 132 Hudson St., 324 in Boise. Jared English with Congress Realty Inc. represented the landlord. Drey Campbell with NAI Select represented the tenant.

Staley Technologies Boise LLC renewed 1,385 square feet of industrial space in the Kendall Center, 5555-5569 Kendall St. in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Stellas Ice Cream LLC leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 8626 Birch Lane, Suite 500 in Nampa. Lincoln Hagood, Bryant Jones and Mike Pena of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Steven Redding dba Farmers Insurance leased 538 square feet of office space at 1602 W. Hayes St., Suite 2 in Boise. Oliver Maron and Melanie Nielsen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Sam McCaskill of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

Subway renewed 1,700 square feet of retail space in Five Mile Plaza, 10346-10500 Overland Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Venue Event Service Inc. renewed 1,440 square feet of industrial space in the Eagle Industrial Center, 1750-1790 E. State St. in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

YI Cole LLC purchased South Cole Business Annex, totaling 53,552 square feet, at 2925-2929 S. Cole Road in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

YI Cole LLC purchased South Cole Business Park, totaling 24,583 square feet, at 7424-7460 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

YI Cole LLC purchased S. Cole Business Park, totaling 59,867 square feet, at 7413-7557 Mossy Cup St. in Boise. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

An individual leased 840 square feet of office space at 1070 Hiline Road, Suite 250 in Pocatello. Don Zebe, Mike Zebe and Jared Zebe of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.