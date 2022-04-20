4 appointed to Idaho Water Resource Board

The Idaho Legislature has approved the gubernatorial appointments to the Idaho Water Resource Board, which is responsible for the formulation and implementation of the State Water Plan, financing of water projects, and the operation of programs that support sustainable management of Idaho’s water resources.

Albert Barker, of Boise, is a founding partner of Barker, Rosholt and Simpson. He specializes in natural resources and water law. He has been reappointed to the board.

Roger Chase has been reappointed to the board. He is a former state legislator and mayor of Pocatello.

Brian Olmstead recently retired after serving as the general manager of the Twin Falls Canal Company. He has been newly appointed to a four-year term.

Dean Stevenson runs a farming operation with his brother in the Paul area. He’s also chairman of the Magic Valley Ground Water District. He has been newly appointed to a four-year term.