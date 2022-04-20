Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Catie Clark April 20, 2022 0

Albertsons issued its fourth quarter (Q4) and 2021 fiscal year (FY2021) financial results in an earnings call on April 12. The grocery retailer also announced a quarterly $0.12 cash dividend per share of Class A and A-1 stock for those holding stock as of April 26 and payable May 10, 2022. Fourth Quarter During Q4, Albertsons reported ...

