Biz ‘Bite:’ ITD seeks input on crash-prone US-26 and Hitt Road in Idaho Falls

Anyone who lives in eastern Idaho is familiar with the frequent announcement on radio or internet that once again, there is a traffic back-up due to another accident on Hitt Road, also known as 25th East, at Highway US-26. The intersection of Hitt Road and Iona Road a few hundred yards away isn’t much better. These are two of the most dangerous intersections in eastern Idaho. The area is an crash magnet due to the heavy traffic on the asphalt triangle formed by the east-west oriented Iona and north-south oriented Hitt roads with the northeast-southwest oriented US-26.

The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has had these crash magnets in its sights for years. It was able to start working on plans to upgrade the Hitt Road intersections at Iona Road and US-26 in 2021. The first public meetings on the project were held last September. The second public meeting was held on April 13 in Idaho Falls. An online public meeting is still in progress for those not able to get attend that second public meeting. Members of the public wishing to comment on the proposed design of the intersections have until April 27 to visit the itdprojects.org online meeting website.

The project webpages contain a detailed analysis of the 128 crashes at these two intersections from 2016 through 2020. Also online at the website is the proposed design to rebuild these intersections to improve safety and reduce the number of crashes. The website includes a form that visitors can use to leave any comments they may have for ITD. Getting to the comment form on the website is a little tricky. Click on the thin blue arrow under the “Let us know what you think” caption near the top of the project splash page: this action will bring up the comment page. The deadline for comments is April 27.