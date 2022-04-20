The cause of today’s inflation is no mystery

The Federal Reserve has printed more than $14,000 per man, woman, and child in the United States in just the past two years. This probably has you thinking a couple of things. First, why should I keep reading this article? Given the title, it is pretty clear what has sparked inflation, which hit 8.5% last month. Second, assuming you are still reading, why isn’t this statistic widely reported? With all the nuanced explanations for inflation floating around — supply-chain issues, strong consumer demand following the pandemic, the war in Ukraine — it is peculiar that the most obvious explanation by far seems to get so little attention.

For starters, the actions of the Federal Reserve, also known as “the Fed,” are in plain sight for all to see. On its website, the Fed reports an increase in its balance sheet from $4.2 trillion in March 2020 to $8.9 trillion in March 2022. The Fed increases its balance sheet by purchasing assets, notably bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury Department, with new dollars that it creates. So the increase in the Fed’s balance sheet can be interpreted as dollars printed. The United States population is currently 330 million, according to the U.S. Census. Divide the two and you get approximately $14,200.

(As an aside, U.S. dollars are not backed by gold or any other hard asset. The gold standard — the policy that allowed dollars to be converted to gold — was ended in 1971 by President Nixon’s administration.)

My wife and I have two teenage boys. That means the Fed has printed more than $56,000 for my family alone since the start of the pandemic. Some of these dollars have come our way through COVID-19 stimulus payments, and I suspect you have received some newly-printed dollars, too. A Wall Street Journal article from earlier this year reported that Americans have accumulated $2.7 trillion in additional savings since the start of the pandemic. That sounds wonderful, until you realize that these additional funds came from newly-printed dollars.

What’s more, there is an additional $2 trillion newly-printed dollars sloshing around the economy. And, staggeringly, the Fed continues to print dollars, albeit at a slower pace than last year, thank goodness. The ongoing impact of all this “liquidity,” as we economists call it, can be seen in one forward-looking indicator of consumer inflation, the producer price index (PPI). The PPI — what businesses pay for their inputs— increased by more than 11% over the past year. Oh, boy, so inflation could go even higher.

These numbers and charts are helpful, but I think what is most informative is what I have experienced over the past few months at HomeGoods (yes, I love that place!). For a while, the shelves seemed half full (I’m an optimist), but that has changed recently and now there’s lots to buy. And buying is what everyone is doing. The check-out line this past weekend literally extended to the back of the store. People have lots of newly-printed dollars to spend and, apparently, inflation of 8.5% is not deterring many from doing so.

In fact, maybe everyone is doing just what economics 101 teaches. If you know that prices are rising, the optimal decision is to buy durable goods now, before prices go up even more. This logic drives inflation higher, and is one reason why inflation is so difficult to contain once it is unleashed on an economy.

So, why are so many nuanced explanations being offered for the inflation we are experiencing? Even worse, why are some commentators arguing that the standard and widely-accepted measure of inflation — the Consumer Price Index (CPI) — is, all of a sudden, not particularly meaningful? Geeze, talk about shooting the messenger!

I suspect one reason is our politically polarized society. The printing presses revved up under President Trump’s administration and they have continued unabated during President Biden’s administration. Both administrations enjoyed the near-term benefit of distributing trillions of dollars with, essentially, no short-term consequences. Now neither side wants to accept responsibility, and nuanced explanations allow for that.

As with any problem, the key to a solution depends on an accurate diagnosis. That’s easy in this case. We printed too many dollars.

— Kevin E. Cahill, Ph.D., is a senior economist with ECONorthwest and lives in Boise with his wife and two sons. The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ECONorthwest.