Clayton joins Horizon Credit Union

Horizon Credit Union has announced that Patrick Clayton has joined the team in Boise as the new director of mortgage. He brings almost 20 years of experience in mortgage lending and banking, also serving as a board member of Idaho Mortgage Lenders’ Association for three years and as chairman of the National Homeownership Advisory Committee for NeighborWorks America for two years. Clayton earned the Accredited Mortgage Professional designation through the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2020. Clayton said he is eager to take part in the goals laid out by Horizon Credit Union and getting to know and serve its members for the bank’s leadership style and the sense of community it embraces.