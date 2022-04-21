Dr. Wells joins Dermatology Clinic of Idaho

Dermatology Clinic of Idaho has announced the recent addition of Dr. Ryan Wells, M.D., Ph.D., Pharm.D., as its newest board-certified medical dermatology and cosmetic treatments provider. He is accepting new patients at the clinic’s Boise office. Wells is a Mountain Home native, but prior to returning to his home state, he spent years studying the HIV and tuberculosis syndemics in Botswana and South Africa as part of the Global Medicine Pathway training program at the University of Minnesota. His global experiences instilled a keen interest in working with underserved populations and he now specializes in caring for diverse groups. At Dermatology Clinic of Idaho, Wells offers diagnostic testing and treatment for a variety of skin concerns, including complex medical dermatology issues like common skin cancers (basal cell and squamous cell carcinomas and malignant melanoma); oncologic dermatology (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and graft versus host disease), rheumatologic dermatologic conditions (systemic lupus erythematosus, discoid lupus, dermatomyositis); and dermatologic infectious diseases. Wells also provides cosmetic dermatology services, including injectables. Wells earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at Idaho State University. He received his medical degree as well as a Ph.D. in microbiology with a focus on global health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and completed his residencies in internal medicine and dermatology at the University of Minnesota. Wells said he is deeply committed to using his combined pharmacy, internal medicine and dermatology background to provide a well-rounded perspective on skin conditions and finding the right solutions for each patient and he looks forward to caring for the people of Boise.