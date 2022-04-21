Mass exodus from the workforce is a ‘reinvention’ of talent 

The media quickly branded it “The Great Resignation.”

Even as the pandemic appears to be fading, “The Great Resignation” shows no sign of slowing down.

In January of 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 4.3 million people quit their jobs. That number was nearly the same number as the record set two months earlier in November when COVID-19 cases were soaring.

Those words “resignation” and “quit” suggest employees are perhaps giving up and checking out of the workforce. But what if the opposite is true? What if many employees are seizing this opportunity to re-evaluate their lives and make wholesale changes in their career paths?

We call this time “The Great Reinvention” instead. At Western Governors University (WGU), we see new enrollees coming to us with a clear sense of purpose. They are looking ahead. They have dreams and hopes. They are determined to improve their lives. They are driven. Workers are rethinking what they want to do. They are making value-based decisions about where they want to spend their time. They are actively choosing how they want their jobs to function in the flow of their lives.

While many point to the pandemic as the impetus for the workforce upheaval, the trend was starting before COVID-19 prompted lockdowns in March of 2020. Regardless, the numbers spiked over the last 24 months.

These stats ignite questions: Do workers want jobs that don’t require office work? Do they want jobs that allow for predictable child and family care? Or is the ongoing migration the result of an existential revelation that life is short, and it’s time to move up and get ahead?

The point is that people are rethinking what they want to do. We probably all know someone who is making career moves.

An employee at WGU who was managing our social media platforms for several years suddenly went after her pilot’s license. Today, she’s flying commercially and very content in her new role. She had been sitting on a dream but finally acted on it.

I’ve seen individuals who used to enjoy playing around with technology on the side take the plunge and convert those interests into a career. In some cases, these tech-minded folks are working in cybersecurity and serving an important role, especially given what’s going on with the war in Ukraine and heightened international global tensions.

My niece graduated from high school and was planning to attend a university in the Pacific Northwest. She originally intended on being a chemistry major. But when the pandemic hit, she took time away from school and began work in early childhood education. Working with special needs students, she found her passion.

She’s now at WGU pursuing her teaching degree in special education. It was a wholesale change in her plans, based on what felt right for her needs and desires.

We’re seeing workers empower themselves. They are acting less like conscripts and more like free agents who believe the sky is the limit.

At WGU, students tend to know what they’re after. All our “tracks” are, in fact, tracks. They lead to a real need in the workforce. Our competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate what they already know and then progress, avoiding the dreaded seat-time approach.

Best of all? “The Great Reinvention” isn’t confined to the city. The WGU model works as well in rural settings as it does in a sprawling metropolis. The WGU model is the great equalizer across the rural/urban divide.

You can live anywhere you want to live — and enjoy the quiet and serenity of a rural setting — without putting limits on your income or engagement in stimulating, meaningful work. You do not need to be in the big cities to get the big jobs anymore.

Are you thinking of joining “The Great Reinvention?” Now is the time to be bold and act.

— Tonya Drake, Ph.D., is the regional vice president of the RVP Northwest Region for Western Governors University.