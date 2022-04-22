2 labor economists join IDL

Idaho Department of Labor has announced the hiring of two regional labor economists.

Lisa Grigg recently joined the Idaho Department of Labor as the regional economist for north central Idaho, covering Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Grigg holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from Eastern Washington University. After 10 years as an investment officer for the Washington State Investment Board, she moved to northern Idaho to establish a family-run artisan winery in the Lewis-Clark Valley.

Matthew Paskash has been named the new Idaho Department of Labor regional labor economist for southeastern Idaho, covering Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power counties. Paskash is a recent graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign where he earned a Master of Science in economics and completed some coursework towards a Ph.D. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, minoring in mathematics, philosophy, sociology and Spanish from Indiana University Northwest, where he worked as an undergraduate tutor and research assistant. Originally from northwest Indiana, Paskash suspended studies while attending Valparaiso University, spending several years as a direct support professional for the developmentally disabled, an automotive technician and a barista. Prior to joining the Idaho Department of Labor, he worked for the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission on economic development, grant writing and administration. The department’s labor economists conduct and present economic, labor market and demographic research projects on Idaho and the regions they represent for businesses, media, communities, state and local agencies, elected officials and department staff.