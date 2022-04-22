4 join Idahoan Foods

Idahoan Foods has announced the addition of key members to the foodservice sales and marketing team.

Alisha Gorog has joined the Idahoan foodservice team as customer marketing manager. Gorog comes from Sodexo, where she served the role of marketing manager under the College & University segment. She will be collaborating with Idahoan’s sales and marketing teams to build relationships and support its current and future customers. Her strategic areas of focus include sales enablement, customer marketing, research and insights, loyalty programs and e-commerce initiatives that are targeted toward the attainment of near and long-term foodservice and company objectives.

Eduardo Hernandez recently joined Idahoan as national account manager. A bilingual sales professional with over 20 years in the industry, he most recently served as Midwest regional sales manager for Weston Foods and previously served as regional sales manager for Kraft Heinz/Escalon. Hernandez will be collaborating with Idahoan’s foodservice sales team to build relationships with current and future national account customers.

Moz Sayeed has been promoted to senior director, field sales and corporate accounts, and now oversees the foodservice sales team along with corporate accounts and distribution. He was previously director of corporate accounts and foodservice sales for Idahoan’s Southeast territory. A seasoned sales executive, Sayeed has extensive experience representing Idahoan products in foodservice, and his expanded role will serve a wider range of customers.

Zara Gregoryona Timos has joined the Idahoan team as territory manager covering the West. Based in California, Timos is responsible for driving branded product sales in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Hawaii and will manage brokers and all distribution entities within this region. She comes to Idahoan with a wealth of experience in foodservice accounts and has a background in culinary arts.