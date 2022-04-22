Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz ‘Bite:’ Zions Bank to host virtual talent attraction workshop 

By: IBR Staff April 22, 2022 0

Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center has announced it will host a virtual workshop on attracting top talent April 27. Topics include: 

  • The key elements of a successful strategy 
  • How to develop and cultivate key relationships 
  • The latest and most effective recruiting platforms and tools 
  • How to right size recruitment strategies for a small business 

Speakers include senior recruiters Ashley Widdekind and Emily Romero, who help recruit employees across 10 states for Zions Bancorporation. The Zoom event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. Registration is required and available via eventbrite.com or by calling 208-501-7449. 

