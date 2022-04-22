Biz ‘Bite:’ Zions Bank to host virtual talent attraction workshop 

Zions Bank’s Idaho Business Resource Center has announced it will host a virtual workshop on attracting top talent April 27. Topics include:

The key elements of a successful strategy

How to develop and cultivate key relationships

The latest and most effective recruiting platforms and tools

How to right size recruitment strategies for a small business

Speakers include senior recruiters Ashley Widdekind and Emily Romero, who help recruit employees across 10 states for Zions Bancorporation. The Zoom event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to the public. Registration is required and available via eventbrite.com or by calling 208-501-7449.