Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Financial Services / Wells Fargo partners with Bilt on credit card for charging rent  (access required)

Wells Fargo partners with Bilt on credit card for charging rent  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher April 22, 2022 0

Rental management companies may find more tenants wanting to charge their monthly rent on a credit card to take advantage of some new benefits.  Wells Fargo is partnering with Bilt Rewards to offer the Bilt Rewards Mastercard. Benefits for cardholders include no annual fee, triple points on dining, double points on travel and the ability to ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo