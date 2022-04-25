Harris CPAs announces new executive leadership

Harris CPAs has announced new executive leadership.

Cheryl Guiddy, executive chairperson, will provide leadership to the firm’s executive committee and ensure the committee is focused on the firm’s mission, vision and strategic direction, while acting as a resource to the CEO and COO. She joined the firm in 1999 as the firm’s second partner, bringing years of experience in assurance, thus the firm’s assurance practice was born. Most recently, Guiddy served as the firm’s managing partner. Guiddy is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Idaho, Oregon and California and has a Bachelor of Science in accounting from San Francisco State University.

Terry Kissler has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Coeur d’Alene office. Previously, Kissler was a tax director and joined the firm two years ago. In his new role, he will be overlooking the office’s local tax practice. Kissler has 10 years of experience in the public accounting industry. He specializes in tax planning and preparation in the agriculture and construction industry for partnerships and multi-state corporations. Kissler received his bachelor’s in professional accounting from Eastern Washington University.

Derrick Lasley has been promoted to partner in the firm’s Meridian office. Previously, Lasley was an assurance director and joined the firm two years ago. Lasley has over a decade of experience in public accounting, with specialties including audit and assurance in the employee benefit, real estate, manufacturing, software and nonprofit industries. He currently serves as the firm’s lead for the Employee Benefit Plan Industry Group. Lasley is a graduate of California State University — Fullerton with a master’s degree with an accounting concentration. As the firm’s new chief operating officer,

Robert Shappee is responsible for the overall day-to-day administrative and operational functions of the firm’s five offices in Meridian, Boise, Coeur d’Alene, Twin Falls and Buhl. Acting as a source of new ideas and concepts to improve the firm, he is tasked with ensuring that all decisions support the strategic direction of the firm according to the mission, vision and values. Since joining the firm in 2006 as a staff accountant and climbing the ranks to be named partner in 2012, Shappee has fostered a client success-oriented environment amongst the team, with every decision being made to improve our client’s experience and improve efficiencies within the firm’s processes. He also serves as the lead of the firm’s tax department. Shappee is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in Idaho and a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP) and received his Master of Science in accountancy in taxation from Boise State University.