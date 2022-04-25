SVMoA announces leadership changes

Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) has announced two changes to its leadership.

Kristin Poole will retire from her position as artistic director and interim executive director as of June 1 to pursue work as an independent curator and arts consultant. During Poole’s 25-year tenure, the organization has greatly expanded its educational outreach programs, including significant programs for the valley’s K-12 grade students. She developed the BIG IDEA multidisciplinary approach to programming, which has been emulated by museums throughout the United States and led collaborative partnerships with local organizations as well as internationally celebrated artists. In her honor, SVMoA has established the Kristin Poole Fund for Program Innovation: A fund to support projects that expand the reach of SVMoA, creating new opportunities for important artists, attracting non-traditional audiences to the museum or introducing art about place — both inside and outside the museum space. Ellen Gillespie, board president said SVMoA is sad to see Poole step down, and she has helped put Sun Valley on the map as an arts destination.

Sophie Sawyers has been hired as the museum’s new director of education. Sawyers said, as the director of education, she is excited about the opportunity to support and learn from committed, creative educators in the community and engage with learners of all ages. Sawyers earned a Master of Arts in curriculum and teaching from Teachers College, Columbia University, and a Bachelor of Arts in government and education from Bowdoin College. Before moving to the Wood River Valley, Sawyers was a third-grade teacher of math, history and English language arts in New York City. Within education, her interests are culturally responsive and social and emotional learning. Sawyers, who joined the education department at SVMoA in October 2021, began her new responsibilities on March 1. In addition to building upon existing relationships with Blaine County educators while fostering new ones, she looks forward to promoting opportunities to explore museum exhibitions and continuing to develop SVMoA’s Classroom Enrichment Program and scholarships for students and teachers.