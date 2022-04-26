2 join Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Two women have joined the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce team.

Amy Berg has joined as the marketing and communications specialist and will be working with the workforce and entrepreneur navigation service line. Her extensive background in marketing, graphic design and being a business owner herself brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge to the team. Berg grew up in a military family with her father who served in the Vietnam War and he was also awarded the Purple Heart.

Marisa McCarter has joined as an entrepreneur navigator and will be working closely with business owners directly to connect them to the business resources across the community and business centers. She has an extensive background in business ownership and supports her husband’s information technology company. McCarter served in the Idaho Army Guard and is a veteran herself.