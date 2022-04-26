Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Biz 'Bite:' Interfaith Sanctuary wins its zoning appeal (access required)

Biz ‘Bite:’ Interfaith Sanctuary wins its zoning appeal (access required)

By: Alx Stevens April 26, 2022

The Boise City Council overturned the Jan. 3 decision of the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) to deny a conditional use permit (CUP) for the proposed Interfaith Sanctuary homeless shelter at 4306 W. State St. The vote came at approximately 11:10 p.m. at the end of the final seven-hour session of a special city ...

