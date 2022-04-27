2 promoted to co-lead Prefab Logic

Prefab Logic Inc. announced it has made a strategic decision to realign its leadership team by internally promoting two key staffers to co-lead the company.

Bas Lima Neto will direct the company as general manager. His previous role was studio director. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering, a master’s degree in engineering management and has an extensive history in construction, design, optimization and automation. He created one of the largest BIM companies in Brazil and has worked on over 170 projects in the United States and Canada.

Tim Mathson is stepping up to the co-leader role of operations manager from his role as director of design. With a degree in drafting, Mathson entered the modular industry 10 years ago where he began a structural focused career. During the years before joining the Prefab Logic team he worked for a large engineering firm as a structural designer. Mathson is an expert in structural design for modular buildings and a trailblazer in the modular industry, bringing new and creative ways to improve factory construction and structural systems with a keen attention to detail.