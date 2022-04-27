Lactalis promotes Delobbe

Lactalis American Group has announced that Olivier Delobbe has been named site director of its Nampa plant. He is now responsible for leading and directing all aspects of production, quality, food safety and personnel at Lactalis’ largest production plant in the United States. Delobbe has been promoted to the position after more than 25 years with Lactalis, most recently as assistant site director in Nampa. As assistant site manager, Delobbe oversaw all operations and warehousing of the Nampa facility. He began his career with Lactalis in France in 1996 as quality manager of the cheese factory in Britany and was later promoted to assistant production manager. Jean-Luc Bruandet, chief executive officer of Lactalis American Group, said Delobbe is the right fit to lead the Nampa operations, as he has contributed to the company’s growth in Nampa and throughout the United States and France, and he exemplifies the company’s values of ambition and engagement with simplicity.