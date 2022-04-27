Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The first Housing Innovation Hub conference (access required)

By: Catie Clark April 27, 2022 0

Levi Smith, president and CEO of Franklin Building Supply, has a vision to make Boise “the place for housing innovation.” To further this goal, he has spearheaded an initiative called the Housing Innovation Hub, which had its first conference April 12-13 at JUMP in Boise. Building a start-up ecosystem “We want to see innovation in housing,” Smith ...

