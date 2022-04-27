Wirth joins Cumulus Media

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff April 27, 2022 0

Cumulus Media has announced that it has appointed Nancy Wirth as director of sales for Cumulus Boise’s six-station radio group. A 23-year veteran of radio and television sales and marketing, Wirth joins Cumulus from theDove, a regionally syndicated faith-based radio and television group in Medford, Oregon, where she was senior partnership and marketing director. Prior to that, she was general sales manager for Horizon Broadcasting Group in Bend, Oregon, and was senior account executive for Combined Communications and was senior producer/sales and marketing representative for Linden Media. Don Morin, regional vice president/market manager for Cumulus Boise/Eugene/Reno, said Wirth’s experience, drive and leadership skills will help the sales force grow and create a deeper engagement with clients. Wirth said Cumulus has always been the best of the best, and she is ecstatic to be part of the Cumulus Boise team and looks forward to working with everyone and growing in this dynamic company. 

