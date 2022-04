Jeff Giesler will now serve as a residential mortgage lender at Idaho First Bank’s Boise branch, where he will service mortgage loans, refinancing and home equity loans. Giesler said he loves working for a true community bank where he can guide and educate customers one-on-one and get to know them on a personal level. Giesler joined the bank in 2021. As an Idaho native, he was born and raised in Boise and enjoys camping, hiking and hosting barbecues in his backyard.