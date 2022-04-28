Horton joins Fisher Hudson Shallat

Marta H. Horton has joined Fisher Hudson Shallat as counsel. A dual citizen of the United States and Mexico, Horton most recently served as deputy general counsel for a restaurant management company that owns and operates over 600 franchised restaurants. She started her legal career in Mexico in 1999 representing American, Canadian and European companies looking to invest in Mexico after NAFTA went into effect. She represents clients in commercial litigation, employment law and franchise matters in state and federal courts. Marta received her Juris Doctor from University of Colorado Law School and her law degree from Iberoamerican University, Mexico. She is licensed in Colorado, Idaho and all federal and state courts in Mexico.