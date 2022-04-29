Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: IBR Staff April 29, 2022 0

SPF Water Engineering acquired by Omaha-headquartered HDR Omaha heavyweight engineering firm HDR has acquired Boise-based SPF Water Engineering, an employee-owned water, wastewater and hydrogeologic consulting firm. Going forward, SPF will do business as HDR | SPF. As part of the asset acquisition, SPF includes MDS Drafting, which will be doing business as HDR | MDS. SPF offers ...

