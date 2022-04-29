Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Howell joins Bank of Idaho

By: IBR Staff April 29, 2022 0

Carol Howell recently joined Bank of Idaho as a vice president commercial loan officer and is currently based in the Boise branch. Howell has over 30 years of banking experience, starting as a teller in Mountain Home before moving to Boise and running a consumer loan operations center for several years. After that she worked ...

