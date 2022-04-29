Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kirkham named director to Bank of Idaho board (access required)

By: IBR Staff April 29, 2022 0

Former Ammon Mayor Dana Kirkham has been selected to become a director for Bank of Idaho and the Bank of Idaho Holding Company. Kirkham is currently director of strategic initiatives for Idaho Environmental Coalition, the prime contractor for the Idaho Cleanup Project at the Idaho National Laboratory site. Previously, she served as the CEO of ...

