By: The Associated Press May 2, 2022 0

Gov. Brad Little approved an emergency drought declaration on Friday for 34 of Idaho’s 44 counties. He signed off on the emergency drought declaration issued on Thursday by Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman. Ten counties asked for the declaration. The emergency declaration allows temporary water rights changes for the rest of the year. ...

