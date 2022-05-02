Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hodson joins Holland & Hart

By: IBR Staff May 2, 2022 0

Holland & Hart has announced associate Alexandra “Alex” Hodson has joined the firm’s intellectual property practice in Boise. Hodson guides her clients through the intricacies of foreign and domestic trademark portfolio management, enforcement and, when necessary, litigation. She works closely with foreign counsel across the world to execute portfolio strategies that drive and protect brand ...

