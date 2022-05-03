Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / Hollis joins ALLWEST (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 3, 2022 0

Diana Hollis has joined ALLWEST as a project assistant, based in the firm’s Hayden office. Hollis has worked in an office for over 30 years and in the construction industry for over 10 years. She previously worked at H2O Well Service for three years, most recently as an assistant bookkeeper. Before that, Hollis worked at ...

