Home / News / Business News / House of Design enters into acquisition agreement with Go West Robotics  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens May 3, 2022 0

House of Design LLC announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Go West Robotics Inc. The upcoming acquisition follows recent House of Design announcements around intent to expand and increase its physical presence and innovative product and service offerings. Go West Robotics has collaborated with House of Design since 2019 as an independent ...

