Home / News / Construction / Idaho warehouses: Then and now  (access required)

Idaho warehouses: Then and now  (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher May 3, 2022 0

You might be surprised to learn how many buildings that you go into on a regular basis used to be warehouses.  The main Boise Library? Warehouse.  CSHQA’s office across the street from the Ada County Courthouse? Warehouse. The new 2nd South Market food hall in downtown Twin Falls? Warehouse. Pocatello’s Museum of Clean? The Boise Creative Center downtown? Opera ...

