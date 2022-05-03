Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Perpetua Resources Corp. announces leadership changes (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 3, 2022 0

Perpetua Resources Corp. has announced the appointment of Laura Dove to its board of directors. Dove brings three decades of external affairs and stakeholder management experience to Perpetua. She most recently served as senior director of the Ford Motor Company where she led federal government relations, focused on the car maker's move to electrification and ...

