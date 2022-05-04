Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Dillard appointed to Micron leadership position (access required)

Dillard appointed to Micron leadership position (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 4, 2022 0

Micron Technology Inc. has announced the appointment of Fran Dillard to the role of vice president and chief diversity inclusion officer. Dillard brings more than 20 years of diversity leadership and HR experience to advance the company’s key diversity initiatives. Dillard was most recently the executive director of global diversity and inclusion enterprise programs, partnerships, and ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo