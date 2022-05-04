Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions announces construction of Idaho’s largest solar project: 120 MW Jackpot Solar  (access required)

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions announces construction of Idaho’s largest solar project: 120 MW Jackpot Solar  (access required)

By: Alx Stevens May 4, 2022 0

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, of North Carolina, plans to build Idaho’s largest solar facility by the end of the year.   The 120-megawatt (MW) Jackpot Solar project, currently under construction, will be in Twin Falls County. It is expected to achieve commercial operation by the end of 2022, the announcement stated, and will provide energy to ...

About Alx Stevens

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo