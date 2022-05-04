Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / People / Neal promoted at CapEd Credit Union (access required)

Neal promoted at CapEd Credit Union (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 4, 2022 0

Taylor Neal has been promoted at CapEd Credit Union Business Relations Department as its business deposit relationship manager. Neal has 13 prior years of banking experience, including his previous position at CapEd as the Parkcenter branch manager. He graduated from Boise State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications and media studies. With ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo