Home / People / Chief Wyant announces retirement from Caldwell Police Department (access required)

Chief Wyant announces retirement from Caldwell Police Department (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 5, 2022 0

The City of Caldwell has announced Chief of Police Frank Wyant is retiring. Wyant began working for Caldwell in 1991, and over the years, he has consistently dedicated his time, effort and substantial skill to make Caldwell a safer place to live. During the course of his career in Caldwell, Wyant worked in patrol, was ...

