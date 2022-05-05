Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Idaho needs to shore up cybersecurity, task force says (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 5, 2022 0

Idaho needs to be better prepared to defend against inevitable cyberattacks that could harm individuals, businesses and critical infrastructure, the Governor's Cybersecurity Task Force said in a report released Wednesday. The 34-page report contains 18 major recommendations that include providing active cyber deterrence, increasing spending on cybersecurity, ensuring election integrity and increasing the public's awareness of ...

About The Associated Press

