Krivoshein joins Bank of Idaho (access required)

Krivoshein joins Bank of Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 5, 2022 0

Tara Krivoshein has been appointed as the executive assistant to Bank of Idaho President/CEO Jeff Newgard. Having graduated in 2021 from Boise State University with a degree in business and administration with an entrepreneur emphasis, Krivoshein is able to utilize her knowledge to support and assist her team. Previously employed with Boise Metro Chamber and ...

About IBR Staff

