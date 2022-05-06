Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / People / 2 join Blue Cross of Idaho (access required)

2 join Blue Cross of Idaho (access required)

By: IBR Staff May 6, 2022 0

Blue Cross of Idaho has announced that Janice Baker has joined the company as senior vice president of human resources, chief human resources officer (CHRO). Baker will work to build Blue Cross of Idaho’s company culture. Before joining Blue Cross of Idaho, Baker served as the CHRO at OneOncology in Nashville, Tennessee, where she was ...

