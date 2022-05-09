Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Commentary / Work together to solve Idaho’s physician shortage (access required)

Work together to solve Idaho’s physician shortage (access required)

By: admin May 9, 2022 0

On May 13, 2022, the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) will graduate its inaugural class of 145 students. Establishment of the Meridian-based college was announced by former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter on February 26, 2016. The college was to be a private school formally affiliated with Idaho State University. ICOM was founded to address the acute ...

