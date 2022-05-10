Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / National News / Governor talks tax cuts following April revenue report (access required)

Governor talks tax cuts following April revenue report (access required)

By: The Associated Press May 10, 2022 0

Gov. Brad Little is promising more tax cuts after state budget officials reported April tax revenue came in nearly double what had been expected. The Republican governor in a statement attributed the $1.2 billion April tax revenues to conservative principles. “Idaho’s record-setting economy is no accident," he said. “The continued strength of Idaho businesses and the health ...

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo